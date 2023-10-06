Springwood residents say it with flowers for national arts event
There’s no better way to celebrate a day of national arts appreciation than to say it with flowers!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The National Day of Arts in Care Homes is an annual event that champions, promotes and encourages arts engagement in care settings and highlight the health and wellbeing benefits for all involved.
For residents at Sheffield’s Springwood Care home in Shiregreen - part of the chain operated throughout the city by charity Sheffcare - that meant creating a special mural on a floral theme.
“It was a project that everybody could get involved in even if they had limited arts experience,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.
“We were so pleased with the finished piece of work which will now be taking pride of place where all our visitors can see it and enjoy it.”