There’s no better way to celebrate a day of national arts appreciation than to say it with flowers!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Day of Arts in Care Homes is an annual event that champions, promotes and encourages arts engagement in care settings and highlight the health and wellbeing benefits for all involved.

For residents at Sheffield’s Springwood Care home in Shiregreen - part of the chain operated throughout the city by charity Sheffcare - that meant creating a special mural on a floral theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a project that everybody could get involved in even if they had limited arts experience,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.