News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Springwood residents say it with flowers for national arts event

There’s no better way to celebrate a day of national arts appreciation than to say it with flowers!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 08:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The National Day of Arts in Care Homes is an annual event that champions, promotes and encourages arts engagement in care settings and highlight the health and wellbeing benefits for all involved.

For residents at Sheffield’s Springwood Care home in Shiregreen - part of the chain operated throughout the city by charity Sheffcare - that meant creating a special mural on a floral theme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a project that everybody could get involved in even if they had limited arts experience,” said Springwood manager Helen Gibson.

“We were so pleased with the finished piece of work which will now be taking pride of place where all our visitors can see it and enjoy it.”

Related topics:SheffcareCare homesSheffield