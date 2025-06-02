Springwatch: Roe buck poses for pictures on Sheffield street as BBC wildlife programme broadcasts from city
The male, or buck, appeared to stop and pose as it was snapped by an astounded Bob Scaife outside his home in Gleadless Townend.
He said: “I live in the middle of a Sheffield estate and woke this morning at sunrise. I gazed outside the window to see a roe buck sauntering down the street. I had to rub my eyes a couple of times.”
According to the Woodland Trust, the roe is our most widely distributed deer, found in woods across the country. Only males have antlers.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
It is the latest in a series of deer sightings in the city centre, usually in April or May and it comes after BBC Springwatch selected Sheffield this year due to its abundance of wildlife.
The programme is part-way through three weeks of shows based at Longshaw with a special segment called ‘Springwatch Street’ focusing on back gardens on an unnamed street in the city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.