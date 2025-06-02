A bold roe deer was spotted on a suburban Sheffield street and even paused for photos.

The male, or buck, appeared to stop and pose as it was snapped by an astounded Bob Scaife outside his home in Gleadless Townend.

Roe buck posing for pictures in Gleadless Townend, Sheffield | Bob Scaife

He said: “I live in the middle of a Sheffield estate and woke this morning at sunrise. I gazed outside the window to see a roe buck sauntering down the street. I had to rub my eyes a couple of times.”

According to the Woodland Trust, the roe is our most widely distributed deer, found in woods across the country. Only males have antlers.

It is the latest in a series of deer sightings in the city centre, usually in April or May and it comes after BBC Springwatch selected Sheffield this year due to its abundance of wildlife.

The programme is part-way through three weeks of shows based at Longshaw with a special segment called ‘Springwatch Street’ focusing on back gardens on an unnamed street in the city.