Sports Direct to open a huge new megastore in Meadowhall this month

Have your say

A huge new megastore featuring two iconic brands will open in Meadowhall this month.

The store promises to create a better, more improved shopping experience for the customer with everything all under one roof.

Each promise to deliver the ultimate shopping experience to customers looking for leading sports clothing, footwear and equipment as well as fashion.

The Megastore will include a range of footwear, clothing and equipment for men, women and kids.

The store will showcase leading sporting brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Slazenger, Lonsdale, Everlast, Karrimor, USA Pro & many more.

For dedicated fashion followers, USC will also open within the store featuring top designer brands including Tommy Jeans, Levis, G-Star, Calvin Klein, Replay, Converse, Pretty Green, Henri Lloyd, Lyle & Stott across men’s & women’s wear.

A spokesperson for SportsDirect.com said: “We offer something for everybody and we’re very proud to open a megastore in a great location like Meadowhall.

“The store is part of our commitment to developing elevated sports and lifestyle retail space, catering for greater integration of key brands.”