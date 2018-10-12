Spice seized during police raid in Sheffield

Police officers seized a ‘considerable amount’ of the drug Spice during a police raid in Sheffield today.

Officers from the Woodhouse and Westfield neighbourhood policing team used a chain saw and battering ram to force their way into a property in Woodhouse to search for drugs.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Over the last few months, we have seen an increase in the use of Spice and are aware of the impact it has on not only the behaviour of people using it, but also the wider community in general.

“South Yorkshire Police will not tolerate the use or supply of this illegal drug.”