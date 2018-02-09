Spice drug seized during police raids in Sheffield city centre

The drug Spice was seized during two police raids in Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police said the raids were carried out at homes in the Devonshire Quarter, leading to the arrest of a 44-year-old man from one address and two men, aged 52 and 37, from the second.

All three were held on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply before being released under investigation as enquiries continue.

The police raids, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, formed part of an operation aimed at cracking down on the supply of drugs associated anti-social behaviour.

PC Libby Bettney said: "This operation has taken place over a period of months to secure evidence to execute these warrants, listening to local residents and businesses who have suffered from anti-social behaviour suspected to be related to these addresses."

"The effect of these drugs is very resource intensive with people under the influence often having to be conveyed to hospital and have to be monitored until the effects subsides.

"We are currently working with our partners to establish further support for people using or addicted to these substances, and will signpost people to these services who want help."