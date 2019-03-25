Speedway: Sheffield Tigers’ team spirit will be a driving force this year

Experienced racer Danny King says the atmosphere within his Sheffield team is amongst the best he’s ever felt.

The former British Champion joined the Tigers over the winter and got life at Owlerton off to a positive start on Sunday with a third placed finish in the Steel City Championship.

And even though he was in direct competition with his new team-mates, King has praised the togetherness within the camp.

“Yeah, it was a bit of strange one to be honest,” King said.

“Normally in individual meetings it’s every rider for himself and you’re only focused on your own thing.

“But this was the first meeting of the year at Sheffield and we were all talking as the meeting went on.

“It was great to see Sheffield riders helping other Sheffield riders out and freely discussing set-ups to suit the track which hardly ever happens in an individual meeting.

“But that obviously bodes well for the future as you’d expect that to happen even more once the team meetings get underway.

“From the moment we all first met up at the Sheffield Steelers ice hockey last weekend to Press Day last Wednesday there’s been a great team spirit; we’ve all had a laugh and we’re all getting along well but we all know how to be serious when it comes to it as well.”

Another positive for King has come from the fact he’s felt no ill-effects from an arm injury which curtailed his 2018 campaign.

And now he insists any worries or concerns are a distant memory.

“Since I’ve been back on a bike I haven’t even had any sort of inkling that there’s a problem,” he said.

“That’s a massive relief after everything that went on last year and I couldn’t be happier because in my mind that’s now all in the past and we’ve already moved forward.

“I’m really looking forward to the year ahead and I’m excited for what myself and the team can do at Sheffield because as I’ve said not only do we look a strong team on paper but we’ve also got a great team atmosphere going on.”

Sheffield are back in action at Owlerton this Sunday as they kick-off their Championship Shield campaign against rivals Scunthorpe. The meeting has a later start time of 6pm with doors opening at 4pm.