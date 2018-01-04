Specials cop a selfie with 'Grant Mitchell' at South Yorkshire fastfood restaurant

Two special constables got more than they bargained for when they were called out to deal with uruly youths at a McDonalds in Rotherham.

Special Constables O’Halloran and Dobson from South Yorkshire Police were called to attend a group of teens causing issues at a McDonald’s in Rotherham earlier tonight.

After the group left the officers managed to take a selfie with the actor Ross Kemp - most famous for his portrayal of hardman Grant Mitchell in soap opera Eastenders.

The officers posted the picture of themselves on Twitter with Ross, along with the #copaselfie.

The hashtag is part of a social media campaign urging members of the public to post pictures of themselves with police to improve relationships between officers and those they protect.

It is not known what Ross was doing in South Yorkshire.