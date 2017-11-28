Specialist search teams look for missing Sheffield woman

Specialist police search teams are looking for a Sheffield woman missing from home since Saturday.

Angela Simmonite, aged 57, left the Hilton Drive area of Ecclesfield between 5 and 9am on Saturday, November 25 and has not been heard from since.

Police officers piecing together her last know movements found CCTV footage of her in Hinde House Lane at around 7am on the day she went missing.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey, leading the police search, said: “Our concerns for Angela are growing and we have a dedicated team, including specialist search officers, out looking for her and conducting enquiries.

“This CCTV image is the last confirmed sighting we now have of Angela so I’d urge anyone who saw her that morning, or since then, to please get in touch with us.

“We need to ensure Angela is safe and well so please do come forward if you have any information. Angela, if you’re reading this, please let us or a loved one know that you’re safe.

"If you’ve seen Angela, know where she is, or think you have any footage which could help with our enquiries, please call 101."

Angela is 5ft 7in - 5ft 8ins tall, of a large build, with honey blonde, shoulder length hair and some front teeth missing.

It is thought she was wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on the front and black tracksuit type trousers when she went missing.