Spearmint Rhino's licence renewed by councillors

The future of Spearmint Rhino in Sheffield seems secure for another year after councillors renewed its operating licence.

Sheffield City Council confirmed today that the Brown Street venue has been granted permission to remain open, although details of any restrictions have not yet been made public.

The news caused a furious row on social media last night after the club tweeted that their licence had been renewed - with both pro and anti campaigners claiming the feminist high ground.

Around 160 letters of objection had been sent to the council, raising concerns including location, increased crime, women feeling unsafe, and lack of equality in employment.

Meanwhile, student Labour activists attended the licensing sub committee at Sheffield Town Hall to show solidarity with the dancers.

The group tweeted last night: “Spearmint Rhino got the licence. All those amazing women in the gallery will be safely employed another year.”

But the campaign group Critical Sisters responded: “Absolutely disgusted with the Labour student brats who claim that women feigning sexual interest in men is empowering.”

And a group member then fired back: “What a way to talk about young activists. Imagine thinking making women turn towards unsafe, unregulated employment or making them unemployed completely constitutes feminism.”

The campaign group Not Buying it Sheffield tweeted that lapdancing “is unsafe, unregulated employment”, which prompted Beighton ward councillor Sophie Wilson to call for greater regulation of the lapdancing industry.

The group said: “They would not survive if the dancers were salaried and on employment contracts with full employment rights. It can only make money on the current model.”

And Coun Wilson responded: “Wow, what a ridiculous, pseudo-economic argument against regulation. Don't see you saying that for all unregulated industries, eg Uber, deliveroo, self employed etc.”

When Spearmint Rhino was granted its sexual entertainments licence last year, the council ruled that it was no longer allowed to leaflet in the city, while all external signage must be removed during daytime hours.

It is not yet known whether any additional conditions will be added, but the council said it expects to reveal further details on Friday.

A judicial review is also set to take place in Leeds on June 25.