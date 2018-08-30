Spate of arson attacks across South Yorkshire  

Arsonists are being blamed for sparking a series of fires across South Yorkshire overnight.

A pile of litter and tyres went up in flames in Infiled Lane, Darnall, at 7.30pm.

Firefighters spent about 45 minutes tackling the blaze.

A patch of grassland was set alight in Rawmarsh Road, Parkgate, at 7.50pm.

Rotherham Central firefighters were called to the scene.

A Fiat car was set alight in Mowbray Gardens, East Dene, at 9.45pm.

Rotherham Central firefighters spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

Arsonists torched a caravan in Queens Park, Edlington, at 10.10pm.

Edlington firefighters tackled the blaze.

A wheelie bin was set on fire in Highfield Park, Maltby, at 1.25am this morning.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes.