Spate of arson attacks across South Yorkshire

Arsonists sparked three fires across South Yorkshire overnight.

A shed went up in flames in St John's Road, Edlington, Doncaster, at 7.40pm last night.

A crew from Edlington Fire Station spent 40 minutes putting the blaze out.

Arsonists also set fire to a garage in Chequer Road, Hyde Park, at 9.45pm.

Two crews from Doncaster Central and another crew from Edlington stations spent about an hour at the scene.

A VW Golf was also set alight in High Royd Avenue, Cudworth in Barnsley, at 6am this morning.

Cudworth firefighters used hose reels to put the blaze out.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said all three were started deliberately.

Sheffield Central firefighters were also called out to The Moorfoot Building near the city centre at 5.30pm last night but it turned out to be a false alarm.