Southey Green Road car crash: Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on Sheffield roundabout
A woman was taken to hospital after a car collided with three other vehicles on a Sheffield roundabout
Police are investigating the incident which happened on the roundabout at the junction of Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue yesterday evening.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “Police were called at 4.40pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision involving four cars on Southey Green Road in Sheffield.
“It is believed that a grey BMW collided with three other cars on the roundabout by the junction of Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue.
“The driver of one of the vehicles, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to hospital via ambulance. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and was described as assisting officers with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 638 of March 27.