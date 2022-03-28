Police are investigating the incident which happened on the roundabout at the junction of Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue yesterday evening.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “Police were called at 4.40pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision involving four cars on Southey Green Road in Sheffield.

“It is believed that a grey BMW collided with three other cars on the roundabout by the junction of Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue.

“The driver of one of the vehicles, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to hospital via ambulance. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and was described as assisting officers with their enquiries.