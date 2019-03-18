The southbound M1 is closed this morning following a collision near to the exit for Sheffield and Rotherham at Junction 31.

Highways England said there is an ‘up and over diversion’ in place at junction 31 while a recovery operation is mounted for a jack-knifed lorry involved in the crash.

The motorway is expected to remain closed for some time ‘due to the complex recovery of the vehicle and repair of the crash barrier’.

Both the central and nearside crash barriers are being assessed.

More to follow.