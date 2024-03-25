South Yorkshire's International Trade Conference Returns this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place at the OEC Sheffield, Penistone Road, the collaborative conference aims to foster International Trade connections, promote trade opportunities, and allow organisations to expand their knowledge of best practices when exporting and importing in the global marketplace by bringing together leaders, industry experts, and experienced organisations from various industries and sectors across South Yorkshire.

The conference will feature a diverse range of sessions and insightful panel discussions, all focused on the key elements of international trade. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from industry leaders, speakers from the Chamber Customs team, and successful organisations who have harnessed the services available through the South Yorkshires Chambers to access global markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new addition for the 2024 conference, there will also be a dedicated exhibition area to feature organisations who have products and services that already reach the international trade market. These organisations will be available to talk through their experiences in the sector.

South Yorkshire International Trade Conference

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, with backing from Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber and Doncaster Chamber, aims to support local organisations in navigating the complexities of international trade. The conference, therefore, will promote the benefits of International Trade, collaboration, and economic growth within the region, whilst unlocking new opportunities for attendees.

The conference is open to organisations of all sizes and sectors, from ambitious startups to established regional organisations. Attendees will benefit from the valuable connections, practical knowledge, and expert guidance necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of international trade.

Nick Patrick, Director of the International Trade Centre, said: "We are thrilled to bring the South Yorkshire International Trade Conference back to the region after the success of last year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s conference will be even bigger and better, presenting a unique opportunity for organisations in our region to gain the insights and connections required to succeed in the global marketplace, which is important now more than ever.

South Yorkshire International Trade Conference

“We can’t wait to welcome delegates on the day and shout about all the great opportunities happening here in South Yorkshire."

Find out more and book your tickets here: https://www.scci.org.uk/events/south-yorkshire-international-trade-conference-030724/