South Yorkshire woman given suspended sentence over string of thefts

Have your say

A South Yorkshire woman who stole from a series of businesses over a two month period has walked free from court.

Karla Alice Dodd, 20, of Sykes Avenue, Barnsley, was charged with seven counts of theft over incidents committed at a variety of Barnsley business premises and properties between December last year and January of this year.

She appeared before Barnsley Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, February 7) where she was given a 16-week sentence, suspended for 12-months.

She was also been ordered to participate in a 20-day rehabilitation order.