South Yorkshire woman given suspended sentence for defrauding elderly relative of over £20k

A woman from Rotherham has been given a suspended prison sentence after defrauding an elderly relative of over £20,000.

Belinda Fields, 54, of High Street in Whiston, received an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years, along with a 35-day rehabilitation programme at Sheffield Crown Court on December 13 after pleading guilty to two counts of theft on one of fraud at an earlier hearing.

Officers launched an investigation into Fields after reports that the elderly relatives care fees had not been paid.

She admitted claiming carers allowance while her relative was in care, and also admitted withdrawing her relatives benefit money out of their post office account and keeping it for herself.

Fields was also accused of renting out his property without their knowledge and keeping over £10,500 in rent money.

PC Lynn Robins who led the investigation said: “Fields abused her position to intentionally target a vulnerable victim for her own selfish gain. At no point did she think about the impact her actions would have.

“She waited until the day of the trial to admit to these serious charges against her own relative, and has shown no remorse for her actions.

“This investigation has involved other agencies such as the Rotherham Borough Council Safeguarding Team and the Department of Work and Pensions; through working together, we have been able to bring Fields to justice.

“Fraud is a serious crime and I hope that this result provides reassurance that everyone at South Yorkshire Police will work to bring offenders to justice and protect members of our community.”