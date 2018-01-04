South Yorkshire train users face three more days of strike action, with the first walk-out on Northern services planned for next Monday.

Members of the RMT union have voted to take part in three 24-hour strikes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week

The walk-outs form part of a long running row over the role of guards on trains.

Northern, South Western Railway, Southern, Merseyrail and Greater Anglia services are affected.

Northern aims to run around 1,350 services each day across the north of England, equating to around 50 per cent of its normal timetable.

The majority of trains will run between 7am and 7pm and Northern expects all services to be busy, especially in the morning and evening peak periods.

Customers are advised to allow extra travelling time.

Sharon Keith, Regional Director at Northern, said: "Services across the three days will be busy as many people are returning to work and school after the Christmas break.

"We are doing all we can to keep our customers on the move and are focusing on running as many trains as possible between 7am and 7pm to get people to work and home again. Between these hours we will run more than 60 per cent of our normal weekday timetable. We will also have replacement bus services available on some routes where trains aren’t running.

"We ask everyone to take time to plan their journeys carefully, allow extra time for travel and regularly check for service updates on our website."

Customers who travel on January 8, 10 or 12 and experience delays of 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through Northern’s 'Delay Repay' scheme.