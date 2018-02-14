South Yorkshire teenager pleads not guilty to terrorism related offence

Have your say

A South Yorkshire man has pleaded not guilty to a terrorism related offence.

Jack Coulson, aged 18, of Mexborough denied 'possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing terrorism'.

Coulson appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link from Leeds Magistrates' Court.

It is alleged that between January 3 and January 20 this year, he possessed a document called The Big Book Of Mischief.

The court heard the document contained information of a kind likely to be useful to a person looking to commit an act of terrorism.

Coulson, who was arrested on Tuesday, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 1.