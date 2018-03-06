South Yorkshire takes centre stage at Cannes

Council chiefs and business leaders from South Yorkshire will fly out to the French Riviera next week for the world’s biggest real estate conference.

MIPIM Cannes is an annual opportunity to showcase towns, cities and regions on a global platform.

A host of delegates from Sheffield City Region’s private and public sector will meet for four days of making deals and new business partnerships.

More than 80 people will fly out on the bespoke Sheffield City Region flight direct from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Nice.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chairman of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, will lead the delegation, which includes Dave Smith, managing director of Sheffield City Region, John Mothersole, chief executive of Sheffield Council, and Diana Terris, chief executive of Barnsley Council.

Public sector representatives will come from Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Destination Chesterfield.

Sir Nigel said: “At MIPIM, public and private sector representatives from across the region will be coming together to promote our super-connected economy, our world-leading expertise in innovation and the fantastic quality of life we have to offer to residents, businesses and investors.

“Sheffield City Region has a unique role to help create new businesses, support the growth of existing ones, and inspire and attract foreign ones to come to the region.

“By taking a delegation, we can make more contacts, follow up leads and bring in investment.”

Sheffield City Region will be running events focusing on its super-connected economy, excellence in innovation and being a great place to live.

One highlight is set to be a session with David Cross, founding director of the Coda Group, and artist Alex Chinneck, with the theme of how great architects and artists are leading regeneration.

Mr Chinneck, who is behind the ambitious Onwards & Upwards art project -planned as a Gateway to the North – will speak to potential investors from around the world about transforming the waterways at Tinsley, linking Sheffield and Rotherham, into a cultural destination.