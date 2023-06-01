South Yorkshire stars shine at Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals

Take one Coronation Street icon, a rising West End star and some of the finest home grown South Yorkshire talent and you have the recipe for one of the year’s most tuneful fundraisers.

Presented by South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, A Night at the Musicals played to a sell-out audience at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

And by the final chorus of hits from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood, the show had raised an incredible £19,000.

Hosting the evening was Coronation Street and Sheffield Lyceum Panto favourite Wendi Peters, with a special guest appearance from Bradley Judge, taking a break from the national tour of musical hit Sister Act.

But the evening belonged to the lineup of singers and dancers representing the best of South Yorkshire’s community theatre talent, including X Factor and Tramlines singer Jack Marshall-Over - supported by the Bailey Cox Dance Academy - The Voice UK contestant Ruth Lockwood and fellow regional favourites Dylan Lambert, Jessica Kennedy and Emma Southworth.

Also taking to the stage were acapella chorus Steel City Voices and the young talent of both Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy and the RMC Academy of Theatre Performance.

“We were truly overwhelmed by the response to this year’s show and the fact that we were completely sold out well before the performance,” said Roundabout Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“The range of talent we had one stage was extraordinary and displayed a range that made every moment completely unforgettable.

“Everybody who was present, either on stage or in the audience, has made a major contribution to the work Roundabout is doing every day with some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.

“And the really great news is that we can already confirm that A Night at the Musicals will be back again on June 11 2024!”

To find out more about Roundabout visit roundabouthomeless.org