South Yorkshire shoplifter jumps into River Don

Have your say

A shoplifter in South Yorkshire has evaded capture - by jumping into the River Don.

The incident happened today at around 3.30pm when a young man allegedly stole electrical items from the B & M store on College Street.

After being challenge by the store detective, the man began to run before jumped into the River Don fully clothed.

The suspect is then seen on CCTV waist high in flowing water before exiting the river somewhere near Bailey House.

Inspector Abdul Aziz of Rotherham police said he was confident the individual would be identified 'soon enough'.

He said: "He had no way of knowing how deep the water was or what was underneath.

"We think he'd managed to steal some low value electrical items. Is it really worth risking you life for?"