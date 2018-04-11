South Yorkshire school closed after staff take strike action

Have your say

A school in Barnsley is closed today after staff walked out on strike.

Staff at St Helen's Primary Academy, in Monk Bretton, have walked out for a second consecutive day.

They have taken the action over what they claim is an oppressive management style and inconsistent leadership.

National Education Union members first took strike action on March 22 and then again yesterday and today.

They are calling on Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school, to carry out an independent investigation into their claims.

A spokesman for AET said: "We met with union representatives in March in an attempt to resolve their concerns.

"In our view, the trust has taken effective action to address each of these concerns..

"We are therefore extremely disappointed that the NEU have chosen to continue to take this industrial action and unfortunately we have no choice but to close the school for two days.

"The school will re-open as normal on Thursday, April 12."

