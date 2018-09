A road in South Yorkshire has been closed this afternoon due to a car fire.

Travel South Yorkshire tweeted at around 4pm today to say Ferham Road in Rotherham had been closed.

READ MORE: Stranded motorists hurl abuse at highways officers after M18 horror crash

Passengers were advised that outbound bus services would run via Kimberworth Road and inbound buses would continue straight over the crossroads at Wilton Hotel until the road re-opens.

READ MORE: M1 to be closed near Sheffield