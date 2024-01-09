South Yorkshire retro: 24 fantastic photos show junior football players and coaches of the 90s and noughties
The county's thriving junior football community has produced some of the game's biggest stars
Junior football is huge in Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire, which has produced a slew of international stars.
Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Millie Bright are just some of the England stars who hail from the county.
They all had to start somewhere, often with their school team or their nearest junior football team, before being scouted and going on to bigger things.
This retro photo gallery takes a look back at junior football in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley during the 1990s and noughties.
It features junior teams celebrating with their trophies, young players battling it out on the pitch and youngsters taking part in coaching sessions and football festivals.
Some of the people delivering those training sessions include players and coaching staff from clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Rotherham United, with Blades legend Tony Currie among them.
Are you pictured in this retro photo gallery or do you recognise anyone you know?