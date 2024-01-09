The county's thriving junior football community has produced some of the game's biggest stars

Junior football is huge in Sheffield and the rest of South Yorkshire, which has produced a slew of international stars.

Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Millie Bright are just some of the England stars who hail from the county.

They all had to start somewhere, often with their school team or their nearest junior football team, before being scouted and going on to bigger things.

This retro photo gallery takes a look back at junior football in Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley during the 1990s and noughties.

It features junior teams celebrating with their trophies, young players battling it out on the pitch and youngsters taking part in coaching sessions and football festivals.

Some of the people delivering those training sessions include players and coaching staff from clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Rotherham United, with Blades legend Tony Currie among them.

Are you pictured in this retro photo gallery or do you recognise anyone you know?

1 . Cup winners Meadowhall Junior School's football team with the Rotherham Junior School Cup trophy. Pictured with the boys are Malcolm Rhodes (left) and Richard Pease (right), who coach and manage the team. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . On the attack Youngsters from Valley Park Primary (in red tops) and St Andrews Junior (green) take part in the Sheffield Football Festival at the Sheffield FC Stadium, Dronfield, in November 2007 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Hartley Brook training session Mark Holmes, Gavin Dunn and Ben Shadbolt, of the Sheffield United Football in the Community programme, pictured with some of the children from Hartley Brook, Hatfield, Hucklow and Beck junior schools who tool part in a football training session at Hartley Brook School Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales