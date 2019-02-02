South Yorkshire residents asked to help trace missing woman who could be ‘anywhere in the UK’

People in South Yorkshire are being asked to help trace a missing woman, who ‘could be anywhere in the UK’.

Louise Wilde, from Stockton Heath in Warrington was last seen by her family on Friday, January 25.

Cheshire Police believe Louise is using the rail network to travel across the country, and are asking police forces up and down the United Kingdom to share their appear.

The 40-year-old is described as being white, approximately 5’ 10” tall, of medium build with brown eyes and long black hair.

As part of the renewed appeal officers have released a new CCTV image of Louise.

The image, taken on Tuesday, January 29, shows her at Durham train station wearing a black coat, a scarf and brown boots.

She is carrying a black handbag and a small black suitcase.

Louise is also believed to have visited Cardiff on Thursday, January 31.

Inspector Hannah Friend, from Warrington Local Policing Unit, said: “It has now been a week since Louise was in contact with her family and they are extremely concerned for her welfare.

“While these sightings are positive, this type of behaviour is totally out of character and we are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“It is clear that Louise is utilising the railway network to travel across the country and at the current time we believe she could be anywhere in the UK.

“Therefore I appeal to anyone who believes that they have seen Louise, or someone fitting her description, to get in touch.

“I also appeal directly to Louise to make contact with us – your family are worried about you.”

Anyone with any information in relation to Louise’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 305217.

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.