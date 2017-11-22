South Yorkshire Police unveil stash of guns, knives and ammo handed in

Guns, knives and ammunition handed in as part of a 'surrender scheme' have been unveiled by South Yorkshire Police.

In the first week of the two-week scheme, 62 weapons were handed in, including 13 pistols, seven shotguns, four handguns and over 400 rounds of ammunition.

A walking stick sword has also been handed in to South Yorkshire Police.

Police chiefs want mums, sisters and girlfriends of men who carry weapons to hand them in to reduce the risk of their loved ones using them or getting injured themselves.

Those who take part in the surrender scheme will not be prosecuted for possessing the weapons.

Investigations will only be launched if examinations reveal that any of the weapons have been used in crimes.

