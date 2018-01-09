South Yorkshire Police to recruit civilians as inspectors

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire are looking to recruit 'direct entry' inspectors to bring new talent into the force.

The Direct Entry Inspector programme offers civilians a route into policing which avoids them working their way up the ranks from constable level.

It is for professionals with 'proven leadership skills' in a non-policing background who are 'ambitious, resilient, determined, flexible and willing to adapt'.

The College of Policing scheme is being rolled out by a number of forces across the country, including South Yorkshire.

Successful recruits will start on a £48,000-a-year salary.

A CoP spokesman said: "The Direct Entry Inspector programme offers you thorough training and excellent support as you begin your career within the police service.

"With existing leadership skills, you’ll develop your management abilities and gain real policing skills.

"At the end of this comprehensive 24-month programme, you’ll be a uniformed operational inspector - positively impacting policing, the local community and wider society.

"The programme is designed to challenge you, so while there’s no need to have experience within policing, it’s essential that you’re ambitious, resilient and determined.

"You’ll also need to be realistic about the shift work. Being a police officer is not a nine-to-five job and the hours can often be unpredictable. To really thrive on this programme, you’ll need to be flexible and willing to adapt."

Two information sessions are to be held in South Yorkshire for potential candidates to find out more.

One will be held at Robert Dyson House, Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, from 5pm-7pm on Thursday, January 18.

The other will be held at Niagara Sports and Social Club, Hillsborough, from 5-7pm on Tuesday, February 6.

Email talent@southyorks.pnn.police.uk to book a place.

Visit leadbeyond.police.uk to find out more about the programme.