Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Printing Office Street are all closed to vehicles following an incident at around 4.20am this morning (July 6). It is believed Priory Place is also closed.
The large area covers much of the town centre’s shopping parade.
The closures are impacting traffic on nearby streets as a result.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details on the nature of the incident.