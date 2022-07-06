South Yorkshire Police shut at least four streets in city centre following early morning incident

Police have shut at least four streets in Doncaster city centre this morning following an incident.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 7:47 am

Silver Street, High Street, Hall Gate and Printing Office Street are all closed to vehicles following an incident at around 4.20am this morning (July 6). It is believed Priory Place is also closed.

Read More

Read More
Five horrific murders that shocked Sheffield and why the killers were hanged, de...

The large area covers much of the town centre’s shopping parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

File photo. Several streets in Doncaster town centre have been shut by police following an unknown incident.

MORE: Paedophiles every parent in Sheffield needs to know about

The closures are impacting traffic on nearby streets as a result.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details on the nature of the incident.

South Yorkshire PolicePoliceDoncaster