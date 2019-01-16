South Yorkshire Police seeks new recruits – find out if you are eligible to apply

A recruitment drive has been launched by South Yorkshire Police, with new bobbies wanted by the force.

Check below to find out whether you would be eligible:

- Applicants must be 18 or over by February 1, 2019.

- There is no upper age limit but the normal retirement age is 60 and new recruits are required to undertake a two-year probationary period.

- Applicants must undergo and pass a medical assessment with South Yorkshire Police’s occupational health support unit.

- Applications will not be accepted from anyone with a tattoo visible on their face, neck, hands or head. Tattoos which could be deemed inappropriate or cause offence are also not permitted.

- Tattoos must be declared when applying to the force and digital photographs must be provided.

- Facial or tongue piercings are not permitted.

- Non-British citizens can apply. Foreign National or Commonwealth Citizens must have leave to enter or leave to remain in the UK for an indefinite period. Most EEA and Swiss Nationals have the right to reside in the UK, so will not need to demonstrate this.

- Applicants require a full manual UK/EU driving licence. Those with more than six penalty points on their driving licence and/ or two or more motoring offences in the three years prior to the application date may not be eligible to apply to join as a student officer. Offences will be assessed.

- For those with a criminal record, eligibility will depend on the nature and circumstances of the offence. Each case will be considered on its own merits and if the offence is deemed sufficiently serious an applicant will be rejected irrespective of their age at the time of offending.

- There may be circumstances when an individual’s suspected involvement in criminality, or criminal associations, make an offer of employment inappropriate.

- Applicants will need to undergo an eye test. Those with colour blindness are eligible to become police officers but would be restricted from fulfilling certain posts. If their colour blindness is monochrome they would be unable to apply.

- Applications from people with disabilities are welcomed.

- Police officers need to be resilient enough to cope with the demands and pressures of police work. They must be in good health mentally and physically.

- People with epilepsy and diabetes can apply.

- There is no minimum or maximum height restriction.

- Police officers can work part time but the initial training course is 16 weeks in duration and full time.

- Applicants can only apply to one police force at any one time.

- The starting pay for student officers is £20,370.