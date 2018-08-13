South Yorkshire Police seeks experienced officers

Police chiefs are recruiting experienced constables and detectives to help enhance the force's capability and reputation.

Candidates need to have experience in public protection and both proactive and reactive policing.

A number of vacancies are available for officers to transfer to South Yorkshire from other forces.

In addition to roles for detectives there are vacancies in safeguarding, neighbourhood policing and response teams.

Contact recruitment manager, Michelle Webster, on 0114 2197000 or by emailing policerecruit@southyorks.pnn.police.uk