South Yorkshire Police seek dash-cam and CCTV footage after man dies in Barnsley crash
A man died after crashing into two parked cars and a lamppost in Barnsley, with medics believing he suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:40 pm
The 90-year-old was travelling along Honeywell Street in his blue Honda just before 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 19, when the crash occurred.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time after he arrived.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision are urged to contact South Yorkshire Police
Officers are keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV.