South Yorkshire Police seek dash-cam and CCTV footage after man dies in Barnsley crash

A man died after crashing into two parked cars and a lamppost in Barnsley, with medics believing he suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 2:40 pm

The 90-year-old was travelling along Honeywell Street in his blue Honda just before 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 19, when the crash occurred.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time after he arrived.

TRAVEL: Sheffield buses: First South Yorkshire in talks over drivers threatening strike action

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A 90-year-old man died after a collision on Honeywell Street, Barnsley, earlier this week. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel before crashing

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision are urged to contact South Yorkshire Police

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV.