The 90-year-old was travelling along Honeywell Street in his blue Honda just before 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 19, when the crash occurred.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time after he arrived.

A 90-year-old man died after a collision on Honeywell Street, Barnsley, earlier this week. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel before crashing

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision are urged to contact South Yorkshire Police