South Yorkshire Police: Search mounted to find missing 52-year-old man 'known to frequent Sheffield & Tinsley Canal'

Police have mounted a search to find a missing 52-year-old man who is known to ‘frequent Sheffield & Tinsley Canal and Sheffield city centre’.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:24 pm

The missing man, Mark, was last seen in Queen Mary Road in the Waterthorpe area of Sheffield at 9:08am today (September 13).

Launching a public appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is known to frequent Sheffield & Tinsley Canal and Sheffield city centre.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 351 of September 13, 2022.

Have you seen Mark?
