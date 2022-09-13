South Yorkshire Police: Search mounted to find missing 52-year-old man 'known to frequent Sheffield & Tinsley Canal'
Police have mounted a search to find a missing 52-year-old man who is known to ‘frequent Sheffield & Tinsley Canal and Sheffield city centre’.
The missing man, Mark, was last seen in Queen Mary Road in the Waterthorpe area of Sheffield at 9:08am today (September 13).
Launching a public appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He is known to frequent Sheffield & Tinsley Canal and Sheffield city centre.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 351 of September 13, 2022.