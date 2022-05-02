South Yorkshire Police release updated picture of missing Doncaster man as search to find him continues

South Yorkshire Police have just released an updated picture of a missing Doncaster man, as the search to find him continues.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 5:44 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 5:45 pm

The family was released by Christopher’s family, a force spokesperson said.

The 41-year-old was last seen on Monday, April 25 in Doncaster town centre and has not been seen or heard from since.

“He is white and described as about 5ft 8 inches tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and was last known to be wearing a grey tracksuit, blue hoody and grey trainers.

Have you seen Christopher? He was last seen on Monday, April 25 in Doncaster town centre and has not been seen or heard from since.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Christopher's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be,” the force spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Christopher or who has any information which may help police enquiries, is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 532 of April 26.

