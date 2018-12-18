South Yorkshire Police launch Christmas crackdown on crime

A Christmas crackdown on crime has been launched in South Yorkshire.

Police chiefs said the operation will involve officers monitoring those at risk of preying on the vulnerable.

Officers will also seek to track down those wanted by the force for questioning over offences.

Visits to pubs and clubs are also planned to remind licencees of their responsibilities to ensure safe drinking in their premises.

Superintendent Simon Wanless, who is overseeing the forcewide operation, said: “As we get closer to Christmas and South Yorkshire really starts to get into the festive spirit, the purpose of this operation is to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy this time of year safely.

“We also intend to keep a close eye on those individuals who may seek to take advantage of our vulnerable communities, as well as hunting down those wanted across the county.

“This time of year is one to be celebrated and enjoyed with friends and family, but it can also be a really difficult time for vulnerable members of our communities and victims.”

He added: “Alcohol can have a significant impact on crime, especially at this time of year, and we do tend to see an increase in demand around incidents of anti-social behaviour, which has the potential to escalate into violence.

“We’re going to work closely with licensees during this operation so if you are planning to go out and have drinks to celebrate, you can do so safely and responsibly.

“We’ll also have our officers out scouring the county for identified, wanted individuals. They’ll be getting more than a lump of coal when our teams catch up with them – a trip to custody and the courts awaits.”

As part of the operation, officers will continue to visit homes in Sheffield and Doncaster to mark up valuables with Smart Water – a substance where each batch has it’s own unique DNA-type code to make it easier to identify stolen property.

An increased police presence at busy places is also set to continue throughout over the festive season.

Supt Wanless added: “As many of you will have already seen, you can also expect to see an increased police presence around crowded places – you may have seen our officers at Christmas markets and the various shopping centres we have in South Yorkshire.

“This isn’t in response to any particular threat, but is intended to offer you some visible reassurance that we’re there to keep you safe and to help you make the most of this festive period.”