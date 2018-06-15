South Yorkshire Police issue warning over sexually explicit photographs and videos

A police warning has been issued about sexually explicit photographs and videos after new figures revealed 277 'revenge porn' complaints were received over a two year period.

A girl aged just eight was the youngest victim of revenge porn cases reported to South Yorkshire Police between April 2015 and December 2017.

According to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 277 complaints filed during that time, with the youngest reported offender a girl, aged nine, who was too young to prosecute.

Nine suspects were charged with offences and four received cautions but most cases did not reach court because of victims not supporting prosecutions.

Figures show that 114 victims did not want any further action taken.

Another 64 cases failed to reach course because of evidential difficulties.

Detective Superintendent Mel Palin, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "South Yorkshire Police will always review the evidence and the needs, vulnerability and desires of the victim in cases where private sexual photographs or films have been disclosed with intent to cause distress.

"Publishing images without consent is unacceptable and we will seek to prosecute where this is considered an appropriate course of action.

"Each reported case is assessed individually, with a focus on reaching an outcome that is supported by the victim. Victims’ views are considered in determining a course of action, due to the particular sensitivities around this type of crime. Links to other types of behaviour are also considered such as coercion and control and stalking and harassment."

She added: "Investigation outcomes can include cautioning an individual or seeking a charging decision supported by the Crown Prosecution Service, which can ultimately result in a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment. As details of a growing number of convictions are publicised, they should serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of publishing images with intent to cause distress.

"If you are going to report a crime or concern to the police, rest reassured South Yorkshire Police will treat you in a tactful and understanding way and progress any enquiries in a sensitive manner.”

"These offences are commonly committed by younger people, but people of all ages can be affected. With this in mind, we would advise anyone allowing someone to capture their image, or who is considering sharing sexual photographs of themselves to consider the impact it may have if the images are released to a wider audience. By sharing your images you lose control of what happens to them in the future.

"Should images be published on social media then individuals can also make requests to the provider for images to be removed."