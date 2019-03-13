South Yorkshire Police issue prison warning to those caught carrying knives

South Yorkshire police chiefs have issued a warning that those caught carrying knives face four years behind bars.

The warning has been issued as part of Operation Sceptre – a week-long crackdown on knife crime, which is being carried out by police forces across the country.

Police officers searching for knives in Sheffield today

Those who carry a blade have been warned that possession alone can land culprits with a four year prison sentence.

South Yorkshire Police said: “If you carry a knife, even if it’s for your own protection or for someone else, you will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Possession of a knife carries a prison sentence of up to four years, even if it's not used, and you will get a criminal record.

“If you stab somebody and they die, you could face a life sentence.”

The statement continued: “Some people carry knives to protect themselves and 'keep safe'. But if you carry a knife you are much more likely to use it and to get stabbed yourself.

“There is no ‘safe place’ to stab someone. A wound in the arm or leg can still be life-threatening. If a knife punctures an artery you can bleed to death within a minute.

“Police can and will search anyone they believe is carrying a knife.”

Anyone with information about those carrying knives should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. 