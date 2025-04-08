South Yorkshire Police issue appeal for help finding missing man Kian as concerns mount

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:17 BST
Police are appealing for information about a missing Rotherham man as concerns mount.

The 21-year-old, named only as Kian, was last seen in the West Melton area of Rotherham at 2.30pm yesterday (April 7).

Missing man Kian was last seen in Rotherham yesterday
Missing man Kian was last seen in Rotherham yesterday | SYP

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of average build, with a short brown fade cut hair and a beard.

Kian also has a rose tattoo on his hand.

He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt with blue sleeves, blue shorts, a dark-coloured sports jacket and a black backpack.

He has links to the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Kian's welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where he is or have spoken to him recently to come forward.

If you have any information that could help get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 639 of April 7, 2025.

Alternatively you can report online using the police’s live chat or through through website: https://orlo.uk/JT4WS.

Related topics:RotherhamWest MeltonPoliceRawmarsh

