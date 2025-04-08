South Yorkshire Police issue appeal for help finding missing man Kian as concerns mount
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 21-year-old, named only as Kian, was last seen in the West Melton area of Rotherham at 2.30pm yesterday (April 7).
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of average build, with a short brown fade cut hair and a beard.
Kian also has a rose tattoo on his hand.
He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt with blue sleeves, blue shorts, a dark-coloured sports jacket and a black backpack.
He has links to the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Kian's welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where he is or have spoken to him recently to come forward.
If you have any information that could help get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 639 of April 7, 2025.
Alternatively you can report online using the police’s live chat or through through website: https://orlo.uk/JT4WS.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.