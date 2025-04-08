Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information about a missing Rotherham man as concerns mount.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, named only as Kian, was last seen in the West Melton area of Rotherham at 2.30pm yesterday (April 7).

Missing man Kian was last seen in Rotherham yesterday | SYP

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, of average build, with a short brown fade cut hair and a beard.

Kian also has a rose tattoo on his hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt with blue sleeves, blue shorts, a dark-coloured sports jacket and a black backpack.

He has links to the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Kian's welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where he is or have spoken to him recently to come forward.

If you have any information that could help get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 639 of April 7, 2025.

Alternatively you can report online using the police’s live chat or through through website: https://orlo.uk/JT4WS .