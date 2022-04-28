South Yorkshire Police involved in search for woman who disappeared on way to shops

A police search has been mounted for a woman who disappeared on her way to the shops.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 8:41 am

The 48-year-old, identified only as Alison, was last seen at 5.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) on Woodhall Road, Darfield, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said it was believed she was ‘going to the shops’.

Alison has not been seen since yesterday, when it is thought that she was heading to the shops

Alison is white and has dark, shoulder length hair.

She is believed to be wearing a grey coloured T-shirt with black writing on it and blue jeans. She may also be carrying a small, black handbag.