The 48-year-old, identified only as Alison, was last seen at 5.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) on Woodhall Road, Darfield, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said it was believed she was ‘going to the shops’.

Alison is white and has dark, shoulder length hair.