South Yorkshire Police has today (Monday, September 5) launched a public appeal to find missing 15-year-old boy, Jack, who was last seen at around 4.50pm on Friday, September 2 in the Engine Lane area of Shafton, Barnsley.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black Champion T-shirt and black trainers when he went missing.

“Jack has not been heard from or seen since, and officers are growing increasingly concerned.

“He is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

“Have you seen Jack? Do you know where he might be?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 687 of September 2, 2022.