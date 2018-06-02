South Yorkshire Police hold memorial service for officers who died while working for the force

Have your say

A special memorial service has been held in Sheffield to honour police officers who died while working for the force.

Dozens of officers attended the service at Sheffield Cathedral this afternoon.

A spokesman for the force told members of the public they should not be alarmed by the increased police presence in the area.

It gave officers a chance to remember the life of PC Dave Fields who was killed in a car crash in Sheffield on Christmas Day.

PC Fields, aged 45, was responded to an incident when he collided with a Citroen C3 the A57 near Coisley Hill and the Shirebrook Nature Reserve, close to the Mosbrough Parkway.

Lorraine Stephenson, 61, a passenger in the Citroen, also died in the crash.