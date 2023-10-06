News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire Police: Female police officer arrested on blackmail and corruption charges

A serving female police officer in South Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of blackmail and corruption.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST
The 27-year-old constable was arrested yesterday (Thursday, October 5) following a report to South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department (PSD).

The officer, who has not been named, has been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police has said.

The alleged offences, which also include misconduct in a public office, are alleged to have taken place while the PC was off duty, but relate to work she was undertaking as part of her role in policing.

The allegations involve deception for financial gain and her alleged wrongful handling of an investigation she was working on.

“The officer, who worked on a team in Doncaster before her arrest, has been suspended from duties,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement.

“An internal Professional Standards Department misconduct investigation is underway alongside the criminal investigation.”

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of Professional Standards, said: “As a force we remain steadfastly committed to being as open and transparent as possible about our professional standards.

“The public rightly expects the very highest standards from our workforce and I assure members of our communities that these allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

“Any officer found to be involved in criminal activities will be dealt with appropriately, both through our robust internal processes and externally through the criminal justice system.”

