South Yorkshire Police confirm man found dead in woodland near Sheffield
A man has been found dead in woodland on the outskirts of Sheffield, police have confirmed.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:15 pm
South Yorkshire Police were called to woodland in the South Anston area, near Worksop, at around 2.25pm on Sunday January 2.
A number of emergency service vehicles were seen along the A57 near to Anston Stones Wood.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”