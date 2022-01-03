South Yorkshire Police confirm man found dead in woodland near Sheffield

A man has been found dead in woodland on the outskirts of Sheffield, police have confirmed.

By Brogan Maguire
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:15 pm
South Yorkshire Police were called to woodland in the South Anston area near Sheffield and found the body of a man. Photo by Google Maps.

South Yorkshire Police were called to woodland in the South Anston area, near Worksop, at around 2.25pm on Sunday January 2.

A number of emergency service vehicles were seen along the A57 near to Anston Stones Wood.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldEmergency servicesWorksopA57