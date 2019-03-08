South Yorkshire Police commits to gender equality on International Women’s Day

South Yorkshire Police has marked International Women’s Day by committing to improving gender imbalances at senior levels in the force.

The force is one of 43 in England and Wales, along with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, to have made the commitment to the United Nations' HeForShe movement.

The news – which was announced at the Senior Women in Policing Conference being held in Birmingham – means each force has committed to addressing gender imbalances at senior levels and to work towards communities free from domestic and sexual abuse.

Sussex Police’s Chief Constable, Giles York, said: “This International Women’s Day marks a positive step towards achieving gender equality. Police forces throughout the UK have stood together and made a commitment to achieve gender imbalances within policing.”

Other services within policing have also made their commitment to HeForShe, including the Association of Special Constabulary Officers, British Transport Police, College of Policing, Civil Nuclear Constabulary, Police Scotland and the Superintendents’ Association.