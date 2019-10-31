South Yorkshire Police charge men with wounding after attack leaves man critically injured

Two men have been charged with wounding after an attack in Barnsley left another man critically injured.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 1:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 2:39 pm

Craig Smith, aged 30, of Honeywell Street and Scott Toone, 26, of no fixed address, have both charged after a 69-year-old man was found with serious head injuries in Dobie Street in Worsbrough Common, at around 7am on Sunday, October 27.

The injured pensioner was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Dobie Street, Barnsley

Both suspects remain in police custody and are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

