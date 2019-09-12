South Yorkshire people wanted to star in new Channel 4 show bringing broken families back together
Sheffield and South Yorkshire people are being sought to star in a new Channel 4 show which aims to bring broken families back together.
The brand new factual series all about estranged families – which has the working title Relative Strangers – is looking for young people in the Sheffield and South Yorkshire area who want expert help to reconnect and rebuild their relationship with their mum, dad, brother or sister who they no longer speak to or they have never met.
Potential participants must be 18+.
An estimated 1 in 5 British families are affected by estrangement – and knowing how to move a relationship forward without help can be incredibly tough.
In each episode, two family members who want help with their relationship are brought together for a unique four day process under the guidance of an experienced relationship expert.
While not every attempt will be successful, the show’s expert is highly experienced in helping estranged family members and the hope is that people in the series will be helped to establish positive and lasting relationships.
If you are interested in taking part, email RelativeStrangers@electricray.com or call 0207 061 8536 or 07719 012 147.