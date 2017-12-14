South Yorkshire 'one of worst areas in UK' for burglaries

South Yorkshire was one of the worst areas in the country for domestic burglaries last year, new figures reveal.

There were 6, 804 recorded break-ins in 2016 - the equivalent of 18 a day - placing the area fourth in the UK behind only West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and London.

The data was revealed through a Freedom of Information request.

The research also revealed that 15, 288 domestic burglaries were reported nationwide during December 2016 - the highest level of the crime across the whole year.

Furthermore, 10, 710 commercial burglaries were also reported during the month.

South Yorkshire Police is now urging residents and business owners to ensure their property is kept safe in the lead up to Christmas when many properties are filled with expensive gifts.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, force lead for burglary, said: “Burglary is a crime that can have a lasting impact on its victims, with many reporting that after a crime of this nature they are afraid in their own homes.

“This is unacceptable and why we work so hard across South Yorkshire to identify burglars, apprehend them and bring them before the courts.

“We have dedicated officers and staff who work within performance crime teams in each district, and their sole purpose is to investigate crimes of burglary and robbery, proactively seeking out those individuals who are thought to be committing these crimes and bringing them into custody.

“In addition to enforcement action, we run awareness raising campaigns at key times of the year when we typically see an increase in burglary offences. For example, in the run-up to Christmas we are running our ‘Don’t Make It Easy’ campaign to remind everyone of some simple crime prevention tips they can use to reduce the risk of their home being targeted by thieves.

“I want to reassure the public of South Yorkshire that we do treat burglary very seriously and completely appreciate the awful impact it can have on victims, especially those who are elderly and vulnerable."