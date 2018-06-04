South Yorkshire murder suspect appears in court

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 73-year-old woman and stealing her car.

Lee Trevor Fueloep 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court this morning charged with murdering Jill Hibberd.

He has also been charged with burglary.

Ms Hibberd was found stabbed to death at her Roy Kilner Road home in Wombwell at 7.45am on Thursday, May 31.

Fueloep is also charged with stealing Ms Hibberd's Audi TT. He did not enter any pleas and he was remanded in custody to next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday (June 7).

Officers are appealing for anyone who has had sightings of Ms Hibberd’s red Audi TT, registration YM17 SYJ, to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quote incident number 141 of May 31.

People can also call the incident room directly on 01709 443510 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.