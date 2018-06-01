South Yorkshire murder investigation focuses on red Audi TT taken from driveway of victim

Officers investigating a murder in South Yorkshire say they are keen to trace a red Audi TT, similar to the one pictured, which was taken from the driveway of the victim.

Police discovered the body of a 73-year-old woman with serious injuries at a house on Roy Kilner Road at 7.45am on Thursday morning (May 31).

Over the last 24 hours, detectives have been speaking to neighbours and associates of the dead woman to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened.

They now believe that a car similar to the one pictured above was taken from the driveway of the house on Wednesday night, May 30.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, said: "At 9pm on Wednesday night the car, registration number YM17 SYJ, left the driveway.

"The vehicle is still outstanding at this time and the driver remains unknown, however we do know that the car turned left out of Roy Kilner Road onto the A633, initially heading towards Stairfoot. It’s location is still unknown and we are keen to know where it is now and who may have it.



“We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind as to what happened, including the possibility that someone who knew the dead woman may have taken the car.



“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital to the investigation. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 141 of 31 May 2018. You can also call our incident room directly on 01709 443510 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

A post mortem is scheduled to be held this evening but formal identification of the woman is yet to take place.