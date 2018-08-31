South Yorkshire motorway to be closed until AT LEAST 10am on Saturday

A South Yorkshire motorway which will be closed over night to recover an abnormal load will not reopen until AT LEAST 10am on Saturday.

The northbound carriageway of the M18 is now closed between junctions 1 and 2.

A diversion identified with a hollow triangle is directing drivers off the M18 at J1 before taking the A631, the A6123 and the A630 and joining the A1(M) at J36.

They will then have to head South and rejoin the M18 at J2.

The lorry carrying the 200 ton load broke down overnight between junctions 1 and 2 of the motorway.

Highways England tweeted earlier: “A lane closure is in place for a 200 ton abnormal load that has broken down.

“The recovery is going to be complex. A full closure of road will be required. We have delayed this until 8pm tonight.”