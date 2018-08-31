South Yorkshire motorway to be closed after lorry carrying ‘ginormous 200 ton load’ breaks down 

A South Yorkshire motorway is set to be closed later today after a lorry carrying what is described as a ‘ginormous’ 200 ton load broke down.

The vehicle came to a halt overnight between junctions one and two of the M18 northbound near New Edlington in Doncaster.

Broken down load.

There is a lane closure in place this morning and the road is expected to be fully closed when the vehicle is recovered from 8pm tonight.

Highways England tweeted that it is expected to take a number of hours to move the “ginormous” load.

They added: “A lane closure is in place for a 200 ton abnormal load that has broken down.

“The recovery is going to be complex. A full closure of road will be required. We have delayed this until 8pm tonight.”